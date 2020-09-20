Trinamool's Derek O'Brien Tears Rule Book Amid Farm Bill Parliament Drama

The Trinamool MP then latched on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Friday.

Amid a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha against crucial farm bills, which cleared the parliament this afternoon, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien tried to tear the rule book and snatch off Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan's microphone. Derek O'Brien rushed to the well of the house to register his protest against the centre. "This is brutal murder of the parliamentary democratic system," the Trinamool Congress MP said responding to the high drama, which led to a 10-minute adjournment of the house.

The chaos unfolded in the upper house of the parliament soon after the Trinamool Congress MP's remarks on the bills in the parliament.

"PM said Centre would double farmer income by 2022. At current rates, not before 2028. Your credibility is low. MSP is only 1 of 4 issues. We are opposing Farm Bills also on state's rights, PDS, procurement," the 59-year-old Rajya Sabha MP tweeted an hour before the ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

In the video, which he shared in the tweet, he is heard telling the house: "How qualified am I to speak on these bills. I belong to a party called the Trinamool Congress. Let me take you back to the year 2006. The chairperson of this party (Mamata Banerjee), for the sake of farmers, had put her life at risk during a 26-day hunger strike. She was fighting for the rights of farmers."

"Seven years ago, 4th of September, 2013, Land Acquisition Bills, we got only 13 votes... but we opposed the bill to uphold the rights of farmers. In 2016, the Supreme Court said the land had to be given back. But then they would say it's history. Last six years, Krishi Karman award went to Bengal. You compare the central government scheme to state scheme, Bengal scheme is better," he is heard saying.

The Trinamool MP then latched on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Friday. "Yesterday, PM Modi said - 'Opposition is trying to mislead the farmers'. I want to ask- What credibility do you have to make the statement? You promised to double farmer incomes by 2022. At current rates, farmer incomes will not be doubled before 2028. "

"In Bengal, from Rs 90,000 in 2011, farmer income has got doubled, actually trebled- Rs 2,90,000. If the food security system was a body, the Minimum Support Price is one of the four concerns about farm bills. We are opposing all four- state's rights, PDS, procurement. Don't bring down the debate to MSP only," he said.

"Who are they (BJP) trying to fool... for the consumers - what is the protection against hoarding, price rise, profiteering. The bigger picture is, if you ask the BJP, they have the numbers. This is now beyond the farmers. These bills have to be discussed and debated. You (BJP) have the rights to have your way. We have the right to keep you on track," the Trinamool MP had said earlier in the day.

Hitting back at Derek O'Brien, BJP's Rupa Ganguly this afternoon said: "There is not a single word against the farmers. People of Bengal will take revenge. Please read the text of the Bill. There is nothing against farmers. Democracy is being murdered in West Bengal were two people are being killed every day."