Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes After No-Trust Vote On Friday: LIVE Updates

Parliament will resume monsoon session today, two days after the vote of confidence, moved by the TDP, in the opposition.
The Narendra Modi government won the vote of confidence by a comfortable margin at the end of a marathon, 12-hour debate session that saw the Prime Minister tear into the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi.
In a house of 451 members, 325 voted in favour of the government, 126 were against. The halfway mark stood at 226, giving the government a two-third majority.
Delhi: TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up a Annamayya, a devotee of Lord Balaji to protest over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh. Sivaprasad had dressed up as a women, washer-man & a school boy among others during the Budget session of the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/rhKGxXq2R5- ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018
Ahead of a no-confidence motion against the government in parliament -- the first in 15 years -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted calling for a "constructive, disruption-free" debate. "India will be watching us closely," said PM Modi.
The era of India's coalition politics is back. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 wave of popularity receding, polls show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party may fall short of a full majority in next year's federal election, prompting the opposition parties to put aside their ideological differences and unite."
After tearing into the NDA government during the trust vote debate and launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi took everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise, when he walked across and hugged PM Modi. "This is what it means to be a Hindu," Mr Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid a huge applause from his Congress members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi, a little taken aback at first, called Mr Gandhi back and shook hands with him. BJP lawmakers were seen thumping their desks but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said such conduct was against the rules of the House."