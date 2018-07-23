Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes After No-Trust Vote On Friday: LIVE Updates

The Narendra Modi government won the vote of confidence by a comfortable margin at the end of a marathon, 12-hour debate session that saw the Prime Minister tear into the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi.

All India | Updated: July 23, 2018
Parliament Monsoon Session: Day 4 of the monsoon session in parliament begins today

New Delhi: 

Parliament will resume monsoon session today, two days after the vote of confidence, moved by the TDP, in the opposition.

The Narendra Modi government won the vote of confidence by a comfortable margin at the end of a marathon, 12-hour debate session that saw the Prime Minister tear into the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi.

In a house of 451 members, 325 voted in favour of the government, 126 were against. The halfway mark stood at 226, giving the government a two-third majority.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 4 of the monsoon session in Parliament:

 


TDP lawmaker Sivaprasad dresses up for parliament's monsoon session

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon  following Anand Sharma's comments.

The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution they are not instrument to use for the government of the day for political vendetta or persecute senior government officials ,there cannot be any discrimination, Mr Sharma said.
Government won vote on no-trust motion

In a house of 451 members, 325 voted in favour of the government, 126 were against. The halfway mark stood at 226, giving the government a two-third majority.

The strength of the House slid after Naveen Patnaik's BJD, Telangana's ruling party TRS and BJP ally Shiv Sena skipped the voting. Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK voted in support of the government.

In his response to the debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the achievements of his government  -- electrification of 18,000 villages, healthcare for all, LPG for the poor, initiatives for farmers, One-rank one pension for soldiers, the flagship Goods and Services tax and the strengthening of economy.
