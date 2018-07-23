Parliament Monsoon Session Resumes After No-Trust Vote On Friday: LIVE Updates

Parliament Monsoon Session: Day 4 of the monsoon session in parliament begins today

Parliament will resume monsoon session today, two days after the vote of confidence, moved by the TDP, in the opposition.

The Narendra Modi government won the vote of confidence by a comfortable margin at the end of a marathon, 12-hour debate session that saw the Prime Minister tear into the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi.

In a house of 451 members, 325 voted in favour of the government, 126 were against. The halfway mark stood at 226, giving the government a two-third majority.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 4 of the monsoon session in Parliament: