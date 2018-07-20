Will Take Hatred Out And Turn It Into Love: Rahul Gandhi's Top 10 Quotes

"I love you and respect you because I am the Congress": Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: After tearing into the NDA government during the trust vote debate and launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi took everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise, when he walked across and hugged PM Modi. "This is what it means to be a Hindu," Mr Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid a huge applause from his Congress members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi, a little taken aback at first, called Mr Gandhi back and shook hands with him. BJP lawmakers were seen thumping their desks but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said such conduct was against the rules of the House.
Here are the top 10 quotes of Rahul Gandhi
"I have not an iota of hatred or hard feelings against you. You hate me, I maybe ''Pappu'' for you. But I love you and respect you because I am the Congress"
"You may think, I have a lot of hatred for the BJP and PM Modi. But the truth is I am grateful to them. The BJP, the RSS and the PM Modi helped me understand what it means to be with the Congress, what it means to be an Indian, what it means to be a Hindu and a Shiv Bhakt"
"We are okay to lose power, be out of power. But they simply cannot afford to lose power. Because the moment they lose power, other processes will start against them. And their fear turns to anger and that anger is transmitted across India.
"For the first time in history, India is unable to safeguard its women. Never ever has India enjoyed such reputation in history before. There are atrocities against women, minorities, Dalits. "