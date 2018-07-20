Will Take Hatred Out And Turn It Into Love: Rahul Gandhi's Top 10 Quotes

"I love you and respect you because I am the Congress": Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After tearing into the NDA government during the trust vote debate and launching a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi took everyone in the Lok Sabha by surprise, when he walked across and hugged PM Modi. "This is what it means to be a Hindu," Mr Gandhi said after coming back to his seat amid a huge applause from his Congress members, including his mother Sonia Gandhi. PM Modi, a little taken aback at first, called Mr Gandhi back and shook hands with him. BJP lawmakers were seen thumping their desks but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said such conduct was against the rules of the House.