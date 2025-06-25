"I Was Young RSS Pracharak": PM Introduces Book On His Emergency Journey

As the country marked 50 years of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a book that chronicles his experience during those years and how they shaped his journey as a leader. 'The Emergency Diaries', presented by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, relies on first-person accounts of associates who worked with him back then, and other archival material.

"'The Emergency Diaries' chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time. I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social media. It will create awareness among the youth of the shameful time from 1975 to 1977," the Prime Minister posted on X.

"When the Emergency was imposed, I was a young RSS Pracharak. The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum. I am glad that BlueKraft Digital Foundation has compiled some of those experiences in the form of a book, whose foreword has been penned by Shri HD Deve Gowda Ji, himself a stalwart of the anti-Emergency movement," he said.

BlueKraft Digital Foundation said the book is a first of its kind and "creates new scholarship on the formative years of a young man who would give it his all in the fight against tyranny".

"Emergency Diaries - paints a vivid picture of Narendra Modi fighting for the ideals of democracy and how he has worked all his life to preserve and promote it. This book is a tribute to the grit and resolve of those who refused to be silenced, and it offers a rare glimpse into the early trials that forged one of the most transformative leaders of our time," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the book this evening.

In a separate post, the Prime Minister said the country marks the anniversary of the Emergency as Samvidhan Hatya Divas. "On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest," he said.

"No Indian will ever forget the manner in which the spirit of our Constitution was violated, the voice of Parliament muzzled and attempts were made to control the courts. The 42nd Amendment is a prime example of their shenanigans. The poor, marginalised and downtrodden were particularly targeted, including their dignity insulted."

The Prime Minister said the country salutes every person who stood firm in the fight against the Emergency. "These were the people from all over India, from all walks of life, from diverse ideologies who worked closely with each other with one aim: to protect India's democratic fabric and to preserve the ideals for which our freedom fighters devoted their lives. It was their collective struggle that ensured that the then Congress Government had to restore democracy and call for fresh elections, which they badly lost," the Prime Minister said.

"We also reiterate our commitment to strengthening the principles in our Constitution and working together to realise our vision of a Viksit Bharat. May we scale new heights of progress and fulfil the dreams of the poor and downtrodden," he said.

On June 25 1975, the Indira Gandhi government imposed a nationwide Emergency. The government cited threats to national security, an economy in a shambles due to the global oil crisis and pointed to how strikes had paralysed production. The declaration of the state of Emergency suspended fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. The right to challenge this in court was also suspended.

The 21-month Emergency is a landmark event that altered the course of Indian politics. In the 1979 elections, Indira Gandhi was voted out and the Janata Party coalition came to power.