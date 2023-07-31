Delhi Services Bill, Manipur May Raise Storm In House Again: 10 Points

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill has become a rallying point for a united opposition against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The draft bill to replace the ordinance for creating an authority for transfers and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government has been circulated among the MPs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is a part of the opposition coalition INDIA, has reacted strongly against the bill. The Congress and other opposition parties have also come out against the bill.

Parliament proceedings have been affected by the opposition's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the Manipur ethnic conflict in parliament.

Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said he was ready to respond to a discussion in parliament on the Manipur matter.

But the opposition turned down Mr Shah's offer, and moved a no-confidence motion against the government as a last bid to make PM Modi speak on the Manipur violence in parliament.

The opposition is upset over the government's approach of going ahead with its legislative agenda at a time when the Lok Sabha Speaker has admitted the no-confidence motion.

The government has listed 13 draft legislations for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha even as the notice for moving the no-confidence motion is pending before the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi dared the opposition to defeat the government bills in the house if they believe they have the numbers in Lok Sabha. "They have suddenly brought the no-confidence motion. Does that mean no government business should take place? If they have the numbers, they should defeat the bills on the floor of the house," the minister said on Friday.