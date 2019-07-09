Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

New Delhi:
On the 17th day of Parliament session, regular business is expected in both the Houses.
On Monday, the government had introduced 8 bills in Parliament. The Aadhaar Amendment bill was passed which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections.
Here are the live updates from Parliament:
Congress MPs in Lok Sabha have staged a walkout in protest against the situation in Karnataka
Congress members stormed into the well of Rajya Sabha and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP. The Congress blames BJP for instigating a rebellion within the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka
