Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

On the 17th day of Parliament session, regular business is expected in both the Houses. 

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Regular business is expected in both the Houses of Parliament

New Delhi: 

On the 17th day of Parliament session, regular business is expected in both the Houses. 

On Monday, the government had introduced 8 bills in Parliament. The Aadhaar Amendment bill was passed which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. 

Here are the live updates from Parliament:


Jul 09, 2019
12:33 (IST)
Congress MPs in Lok Sabha have staged a walkout in protest against the situation in Karnataka
Jul 09, 2019
12:03 (IST)
Rajya Sabha has now been adjourned till 2 pm as Congress protests continue
Jul 09, 2019
11:49 (IST)
Congress members stormed into the well of Rajya Sabha and shouted slogans against the ruling BJP. The Congress blames BJP for instigating a rebellion within the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka
Jul 09, 2019
11:32 (IST)
Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till noon following uproar by Congress members over developments in Karnataka.
