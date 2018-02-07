Budget Session Live Updates: PM Modi's Speech In Parliament On Motion Of Thanks To President's Address

Parliament Session: PM Modi will reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address.

Here are the live updates of the Budget Session Of Parliament:



12:36 (IST) As PM speaks in Lok Sabha, opposition MPs shout slogans. "I wish the opposition had the courage to listen to silently," says PM Modi.

12:34 (IST) "For electoral reasons and petty gains, even 70 years ago, the Congress divided the nation... For selfish gains 125 crore Indians suffer even today," says PM Modi in Lok Sabha 12:33 (IST) PM Modi blames Congress for partition, says 'you divided the nation for selfish gains' 12:32 (IST) "When we speak about creating new states, we remember the manner in which Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji created Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. He showed how farsighted decision making is done," says PM Modi.

12:30 (IST) Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government too states were divided, but they were done with everyone's confidence... the process was smooth... But the Congress has messed up in dividing Andhra Pradesh. They did it in a hurry, and without much thought: PM Modi 12:28 (IST) Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore Indians have to suffer every single day for the sins that the Congress committed: PM Modi in Lok Sabha Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore Indians have to suffer every single day for the sins that the Congress committed: PM Modi in Lok Sabha 12:27 (IST) You (the opposition) shut the door of Parliament keeping elections in mind, says PM Modi

12:26 (IST) The President's address highlighted the work being done across the country, it highlighted how India is progressing: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

12:16 (IST) PM Modi begins speech in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in the Lok Sabha today, on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. The discussion on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session began yesterday and was initiated by the BJP's chief whip Rakesh Singh. Following PM Modi's speech today, the motion is likely to be adopted, given the NDA's majority in the lower house. The BJP has issued a whip and asked its members to be present in the parliament today and tomorrow. PM Modi's reply is expected to respond to the recent attacks on his government by the opposition parties, including employment generation, state of the economy, farmers' issues and foreign affairs among others.