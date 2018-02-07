Had Sardar Patel Been Prime Minister, Entire Kashmir Would've Been Ours: Top PM Modi Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blames Congress party for India's partition
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. Mr Modi directly attacked the Gandhis and the Congress democracy is India's tradition and his government does not need a lesson on it. The Prime touched upon all the states heading to polls this year, including Karnataka and the Northeast. In a bid to calm ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "humiliated" leaders from the state.
Here are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's top ten quotes
"You divided India. Even after 70 years of Independence, 125 crore people of India continue to suffer because of the poison you sowed. Not a single day passes when people of India are not punished for your sins."
"This is the same party that divided India. For decades, one party devoted all their energies to serve one family. The interests of the nation were over looked just for the interests of one family."
"Out of 15 Congress committees, 12 chose Vallabhbhai Patel, 3 chose not to take any sides, and still, Vallabhbhai Patel was not allowed to lead the country. What sort of democracy was that? If Sardar Patel had become the prime minister, today a part of our beloved Kashmir would not have been under Pakistani occupation."
"Please look at our rich history where there are many examples of rich democratic traditions that date back centuries ago".
"I know it pains you to hear all this. But the people of this nation already gave you a bitter pill to swallow few years ago. May be you've still not come to terms with it"
"We cannot forget how the Congress insulted Shri Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, a proud son of Andhra Pradesh. They humiliated him. Nobody in India needs lessons on democracy from the Congress Party"
"When our Government took office in 2014, the chorus from the opposition was, Modi will scrap UIDAI but when we made Aadhaar more effective, suddenly the opposition began opposing Aadhaar"
"The workings of our previous Government are responsible for the NPA mess. They are 100% responsible and nobody else. I stand in Parliament, temple of democracy, and say on record that the entire failure and the entire problem of India's NPAs are because of you"
"I know the Government's efforts to eliminate corruption & black money are hurting a select group of people. Today, people who served as Chief Ministers are in jail. However powerful one was, if one has been corrupt, that person will be punished. We are in an era of honesty"
"Atal ji ne kaha hai, chhote Mann se koi bada nahi hota aur toote Mann se koi khada nahi hota'. The truth is that you have never worked with a large heart"