Had Sardar Patel Been Prime Minister, Entire Kashmir Would've Been Ours: Top PM Modi Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blames Congress party for India's partition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's Address. Mr Modi directly attacked the Gandhis and the Congress democracy is India's tradition and his government does not need a lesson on it. The Prime touched upon all the states heading to polls this year, including Karnataka and the Northeast. In a bid to calm ally TDP in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "humiliated" leaders from the state.