Parliament Disruptions Not Good For Democracy: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday that parliamentary democracy will flourish if the government is responsive and the Opposition responsible, while underlining that no one can "dictate" to the House.

Addressing members in the central hall of Parliament after 'Outstanding Parliamentarian awards' were given away, Mr Naidu said he felt embarrassed when children in the visitors' gallery witness disruptions in the house.

Such disruptions were not good for democracy in the country, he said.

"Let the government propose, the opposition oppose and the House dispose, you cannot dictate to the House...that is the spirit of parliamentary democracy. It will flourish if the government is responsive and the opposition responsible. If you follow this, parliamentary democracy will definitely succeed," he said.

The Vice President, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said in democracy, everyone must have tolerance towards the mandate of the people and the majority should be tolerant towards the minority.

"The opposition must have its say and the government must have its way...that's the only way...If you are agitated, concerned, you can raise any issue in parliament. What you can do...effectively articulate... not happy, walkout, but no breakout, otherwise democracy will be all out," he said.

Mr Naidu said parliamentarians need to conduct themselves in such a manner that the prestige, decency and decorum of Parliament is maintained, adding "people respect us because of our calibre, talent, and conduct and not because of anything else".

"Sometimes, when I sit in the House and some discussion takes place, I look towards visitors gallery and I find children, who come to Parliament, and sometimes, I fell shy. I do not raise my head...

"This situation is not good for our democracy. We have to conduct ourselves in such a manner that the prestige, decency and decorum of Parliament is maintained and see to it that people respect us because of our calibre, talent, and conduct and not because of anything else," he noted.

Mr Naidu said parliamentarians have been elected, selected and sent here to serve the cause of the people of the respective constituency and the state. "We must remember that we have a great responsibility to set some standards."

He said children in schools, colleges and universities and people from various walks of life look towards parliament for guidance, for inspiration. "We should always remember before doing anything, saying anything which is against parliamentary traditions," he said.

Mr Naidu congratulated the MPs who won the 'Outstanding Parliamentarian award' and expressed the hope that they inspire others.

"We owe the richness and vibrancy of parliamentary democracy to these parliamentarians," he said, adding that parliamentarians are proud of the rich and shining legacy of people like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Azad, B R Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Behari Vjpayee, L K Advani, Sharad Pawar.

"We must remember the great contribution made by these great parliamentarians to strengthen parliamentary democracy... to serve the people... I am confident that our great nation will continue to produce equally great parliamentarians to serve our revered mother land," he said.

Mr Naidu also had a word of praise for Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, noting that with him around, the job of the chair becomes easier comparatively as he has always banked upon him in resolving any deadlock in the house.