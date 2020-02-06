Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: PM Modi's Reply On Motion Of Thanks On President's Address

We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi said on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Motion of Thanks for President's Address today in Lok Sabha.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," President Kovind said.

On Wednesday PM Modi had announced in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared setting up of trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, months after Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict on Ayodhya dispute.

The Upper House will also see a general discussion on the Union Budget, 2020-2021.

Here are the Live updates of Parliament Budget Session:

Feb 06, 2020 13:25 (IST) We have kept the fiscal deficit and price rise under check and there is macro-economic stability: PM Modi

Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them-let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India



Feb 06, 2020 13:20 (IST) I am glad you understand us, because that means you acknowledge that if someone can take bold decisions, it is us: PM Modi

"Apart from that, I humbly accept all that you say. When you say 'why hasn't this been done yet?', 'when will this happen?', 'how will this happen', I am glad that you are think about the country and not just about yourselves. I take all those questions and humbly accept them. I don't take it as criticism, but as my 'margdarshak' so that we can fulfill those," PM Modi said

Feb 06, 2020 13:17 (IST) The issue of higher MSP was pending for decades: PM Modi

The President of India has talked about agriculture and farmer welfare extensively. A lot has been started to benefit farmers too. MSP becoming more than 1.5 times and the same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes.

When we came to power in 2014 the budgetary allocation for agriculture was 27,000 crores. Today, I am happy to inform you that the Agri budget has grown five-fold and has crossed over 1.5 lakh crores.

The agriculture budget has risen 5 times during our Government's tenure.

PM-KISAN Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of many farmers. Several farmers have benefitted due to this. In this scheme there are no middlemen and no extra file-work

Feb 06, 2020 13:11 (IST) PM Modi on Bodo Accord

Let us talk about the Bodo Accord. Despite many efforts, the issue was unsolved for years. The Bodo Accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era

Because of such important decisions that a historic deal was signed in the northeast for lasting peace in the region, by inclusion of people that Bodo militants gave up arms and joined the system to work towards a brighter tomorrow.

A new India is being created, one that has a bright future. But for that future to be visible to you (opposition), you need to change your spectacles.

Feb 06, 2020 13:06 (IST) We have significantly improved our outreach to the entire northeast region because of our fast, timely decision-making: PM Modi

Let us talk about the Northeast. For years, distance became a reason to ignore this region. But things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine with great work done in many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region to monitor the growth and development.

We have tried to address the issues relating to matters of electricity, trail, airport, mobile connectivity



Feb 06, 2020 13:03 (IST) Adhir Ranjan does gymming while delivering his speeches: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha: When I see & hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches. pic.twitter.com/WaX7mCkhtj - ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Feb 06, 2020 12:55 (IST) We aim for speed: PM Modi

India has seen our work for five years, people can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. So we aim for speed, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solutions

Feb 06, 2020 12:49 (IST) Essential to overcome challenges: PM Modi

There has been a general consensus that why is the government in such a hurry to carry out such major policy decisions. The people of India have not only changed the government but they want us to change our working methods.

If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes: Article 370 would never have been history

Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq

Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved

Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality

There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement

Old, archaic laws would still be around

Enemy property would never have been finalised

Security forces would still be waiting to be strengthened

Strategic change in our defence and post of CDS would still be pending

Today, 37 crore people got bank accounts

11 crore people got toilets in their homes

13 crore people got gas connections

2 crore people got their own homes

Feb 06, 2020 12:45 (IST) PM Modi thanks MPs across party lines who have taken part in the debate

Speaker Sir, I rise to thank the President for his speech which gave a vision of a new India. His speech has inspired us and has given us the belief and trust that we will achieve all that we aim for. During the motion of thanks everyone who has spoken has contributed to a healthy debate. I appreciate contributions of Adhir Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor and others. Speaker Sir, I rise to thank the President for his speech which gave a vision of a new India. His speech has inspired us and has given us the belief and trust that we will achieve all that we aim for.

Feb 06, 2020 12:24 (IST) Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "concerns on proposed changes in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)."