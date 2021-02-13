Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: 'Union Budget Has Set The Pace For India To Become 'Aatmanirbhar'', Says Finance Minister

Saturday will also mark the end of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the ongoing Covid pandemic did not deter the Central government from taking measures for reforms that are necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country.

"I would like to highlight - stimulus plus reforms. The pandemic did not deter us from taking up reforms that would sustain long term growth. We have taken not just one-off reforms, not just now and then, but reforms rivetted in a policy which will give a neat background, a layout spread before the Parliament for people to know that this is a reform that will lay a path for India to be one of the top economies of the world in the coming decade and further," the Finance Minister said while replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha.

Ms Sitharaman said that these reforms will lay a path for India to be one of the top economies of the world in the coming decade and further.

She reminded members of the Upper House of several schemes that have been implemented for the poorer sections of the country, like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana.

She also said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained and asserted that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".

Finance Minister had presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament on February 1.

Feb 13, 2021 11:24 (IST) Some members have questioned whether allocation for minority affairs, allocation for SC & ST has been reduced. No, they have not. Total allocation for minority affairs is Rs 4,811 crores in 2021-22 which is an 8.6% increase for the ministry, higher than actual expenditure: FM pic.twitter.com/F4DG4KRTCa - ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Feb 13, 2021 11:02 (IST) We don't work for cronies, we work for common people: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (PTI) (File image) We don't work for cronies, we work for common people: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (PTI) (File image)

Feb 13, 2021 10:43 (IST) In the Budget speech, I very clearly said, we're taking a holistic approach to health. It' addressing preventive health, it is addressing curative health, it is also addressing well-being. Otherwise, you are not going to get holistic health-related governance: FM #Budget2021pic.twitter.com/BbTcypkMpz - ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021

Feb 13, 2021 10:42 (IST) "I will firmly establish that in spite of bringing water and sanitation, the allocations to the core health budget has not come down. On the contrary, it has gone up": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (ANI) (File image) "I will firmly establish that in spite of bringing water and sanitation, the allocations to the core health budget has not come down. On the contrary, it has gone up": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (ANI) (File image)

Feb 13, 2021 10:30 (IST) "Challenges of pandemic did not deter government from undertaking reforms for maintaining long term goals of the country," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Feb 13, 2021 10:27 (IST) This Budget draws from experience of PM Modi when he was Chief Minister: Nirmala Sitharaman

This Budget draws from the experience of the PM when he was CM - on the ground in Gujarat, seen so many revivals happening at a time when the license quota raj was going away post-1991 and then based on that experience, commitment to reform was blended into this Budget.

Stimulus plus reforms - an opportunity has been taken out of pandemic situation. A challenging situation like pandemic didn't deter Govt from taking up reforms that are going to be necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country.

Respecting Indian entrepreneurial skills, Indian managerial skills, Indian trade skills, Indian business skills, Indian youth, Jana Sangh onwards, BJP has consistently believed in India. We didn't borrow something from somewhere and gave a hybrid.

Feb 13, 2021 10:26 (IST) "The Union Budget has set the pace for India to become 'Aatmanirbhar'": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (PTI) (File image) "The Union Budget has set the pace for India to become 'Aatmanirbhar'": FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (PTI) (File image)

Nirmala Sitaraman, while replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha on Friday, slammed the Opposition and accused them of constantly alleging a false narrative that the government only worked for cronies and said several of the Centre's schemes were for the poor.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha today. Saturday will also mark the end of the first part of the Budget session of the Parliament.