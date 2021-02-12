Parliament Budget Session 2021 Live Updates: Rajya Sabha Sitting For Feb 13 Cancelled

Budget Session Updates: President addressed Parliament on January 29 in beginning of Budget Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today will reply to the House on the discussion on the Union Budget she presented on February 1.

The sitting in Rajya Sabha has been cancelled for Saturday, an official order from the Rajya Sabha secretariat stated.

"Members are informed that as announced in the House today (11.02.2021), the sitting of the Rajya Sabha fixed for Saturday, the 13th February 2021 has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no sitting of the House on that day," the order dated February 11 said, according to news agency ANI.

The Budget Session began on January 29 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The first part of the session was scheduled to continue till February 15, however, it was later rescheduled to end on February 13.

The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Members of Parliament were requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

Feb 12, 2021 10:05 (IST)

In the new restructured Railway Board, we have designated a director general of safety for the first time in the Indian Railways: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Feb 12, 2021 10:05 (IST)

The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

Feb 12, 2021 09:48 (IST) Rajya Sabha proceedings chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu begin for the day



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply on Budget discussion in the House today. pic.twitter.com/LZDXE6Y8al - ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021