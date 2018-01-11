Parliament Attack Convict Afzal Guru's Son Scores 88% In Class 12 Exam

According to Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) officials, 33,893 of the 55,163 candidates qualified the examination held in November last. While the overall pass percentage stood at 61.44, more girls (64.31 per cent) passed the examination compared to boys (58.92 per cent), they said.
Comments
"A big shout-out to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going'. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!," Sarah Hayat, spokesperson of opposition National Conference, said in a tweet.