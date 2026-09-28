Parking Charges To Double, WFH For Offices In Delhi's Winter Pollution Plan

The Delhi government has announced steps to control air pollution three months in advance as the national capital braces for the winter season when historically air quality had been bad.

The steps include doubling parking charges, a complete ban on construction and demolition activity and work-from-home for government and private employees.

The new parking rates will be effective from November 1.

There will also be staggered office timings from November 1 to February 28, 2027. Under this plan, offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm and offices under the Delhi government will work from 10 am till 6.30 pm.

Government and private offices will also reduce 50 per cent of their work strength, while 50 per cent staff will work from home from November 1 to February 28, 2027.

The government said no construction and demolition activities that kick up dust are allowed for a certain number of weeks during this period.

Over the years Delhi has taken a number of decisions to fight air pollution in winter. It included the odd-even policy, where vehicles with odd and even numbers alternatively were allowed to run on the roads in order to reduce emissions and pollution.

However, much of the pollution in Delhi comes from dust, industrial and other sources, in addition to vehicular emissions.

Farm fires like crop residue-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana have been identified as some of the causes of air pollution in Delhi during the winter months.