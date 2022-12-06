Paresh Rawal Called By Kolkata Cops After Row Over Remark On Bengalis

Actor Paresh Rawal has been called for questioning by the Kolkata Police over his comments on Bengalis made at an election rally in Gujarat. Kolkata Police has asked Paresh Rawal to be present on Monday.

The complaint against Paresh Rawal was filed by former Member of Parliament and CPI(M) leader Md Salim.

While campaigning for the ruling BJP, Paresh Rawal said the people of Gujarat would tolerate inflation but not "Bangladeshis and Rohingya" next door and used a "cooking fish" stereotype that has incensed Bengalis.

"Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" Paresh Rawal had said last week in Valsad.