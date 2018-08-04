Paramilitary Forces Detect Powerful Bomb In Kalahandi, Maoist Suspected

The explosive device was spotted in Tirmunhi forest area during patrolling. (Representational)

A disaster was averted when a security patrol moving in Belagrha village detected and defused a powerful bomb planted by the Maoists in Kalahandi district, CRPF sources said.

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was spotted in the village in Tirmunhi forest area during a patrolling carried out by a team of CRPF personnel and police yesterday, the sources said.

A sniffer dog which accompanied the patrolling team detected the powerful bomb which was defused on spot by the bomb disposal personnel of the 4th battalion of CRPF, they said.

The device contained about 10 kg of explosive materials. The explosives were kept in a 10-litre steel container fixed with electric detonator and wire, they said.

The IED was found during intensified patrolling following information regarding movement of the Maoists in the area, the sources said.