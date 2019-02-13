Paramilitary Constable Sexually Harassed Woman On Goa Beach: Police

Rajvir Prabhudayal Singh (43), a Rajasthan resident, was held after a woman, who was bathing at the beach, accused him of using vulgar and abusive language and inappropriately touching her

The incident happened at Goa's Calangute beach


Panaji: 

A Central Reserve Police Force jawan was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Goa's Calangute beach, an official said.

Rajvir Prabhudayal Singh (43), a Rajasthan resident, was held after a woman, who was bathing at the beach, accused him of using vulgar and abusive language and inappropriately touching her, police official Jivba Dalvi said.

Inspector Dalvi said the incident happened at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the complainant, her husband and their children were at Calangute beach.

"She said the accused, who was bathing close by, apart from behaving inappropriately with her also assaulted her husband," Mr Dalvi said.

A case under section 354 (a) (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, he said.

Singh is a CRPF constable and is currently posted at the force's Recruit Training Centre in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Dalvi said.

