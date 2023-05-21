'Papa, You Are...': Rahul Gandhi's Emotional Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother.

Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid an emotional tribute to his late father.

"Papa, you are with me, as an inspiration, in memories, always!" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi sharing a video of various moments of Rajiv Gandhi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to the former Prime Minister on his 32nd death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in the national capital.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)