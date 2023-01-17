IndiGo Passenger Opens Emergency Exit On Flight From Chennai

The IndiGo 6E-7339 flight took off after the pressurisation checks soon after. (Representational)

A passenger triggered panic on an IndiGo flight when he opened the emergency door of the plane on December 10 last year. The flight was on its way from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram. The IndiGo 6E-7339 flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe.

A senior DGCA official said they are looking into the matter.

"The incident happened on December 10 on IndiGo flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. On Dec 10, 2022, a passenger opened an emergency door in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurization checks soon after. The incident created panic among passengers and the flight took off after a safety check," said the official.

