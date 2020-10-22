24 More Accused Arrested In Palghar Incident, Will Be Produced In Court Today

A total of three FIRs have been registered and 178 persons arrested so far in connection with the Palghar lynching incident.

The accused persons will be produced before court today, Irfan Shaikh said. (Representational)

Palghar (Maharashtra):

As many as 24 more accused persons have been arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident, said Irfan Shaikh, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer on Thursday.

The accused persons will be produced before court today, Irfan Shaikh said in a statement.

The public interest litigations (PILs) in the matter are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in Palghar district on April 16 this year.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

