Cases Registered Against BJP, Shiv Sena Leaders For Poll Code Violations During Rallies

A case was registered against local organisers under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Representation of the People (RP) Act.
Similarly, welcome arches were found to have been put up without permission at Dahanu, where Union minister Smriti Irani addressed a rally on Friday, the official release said.
Also, on May 24, the Shiv Sena hadn't allegedly taken permission for party chief Uddhav Thackeray's rally, and a case was registered against the organisers.
CommentsTulinj police in the district registered a case against BJP activists who allegedly bashed up officials when they were pulling down banners put up without permission on the same day.
Police detained 12 persons who were allegedly distributing money at Ransheth village on Friday. Envelopes containing Rs 1,500 each were seized from them; the total cash seized added up to Rs 1,48,500.