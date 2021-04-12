6-Year-Old Says No To Birthday Party, Asks Family To Donate Blood Instead

36 people of the girl's family donated blood in Palghar after her appeal (Representational)

A six-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar decided not to celebrate her birthday and encouraged her family members to donate blood on the occasion to prevent its shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yuga Amol Thackeray, a resident of Gandre village in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district, turned six on Saturday.

Moved by appeals made in media for blood donation, she asked her family members not to give her any gifts or hold a celebration and instead, donate blood to mark the day.

Her family members and their relatives and friends responded to her appeal and 36 of them donated blood at the Kalyani Hospital on Saturday, Dr Vaibhav Thackeray, who runs the medical facility, told PTI on Monday.

"It was really thoughtful and a good gesture by the child. We are proud of her initiative at this age," he said.

The donated blood was sent to the Wamanrao Oak Blood Bank in neighbouring Thane, he added.