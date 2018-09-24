Sikkim To Get Its First Airport Today, 100th Functional Airport In India

Sikkim's Pakyong airport is spread over 201 acres at 4,500 feet above sea level.

Nine years after the foundation stone of Sikkim's first- and only - airport was laid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pakyong airport today. The airport will improve the connectivity to the land-locked state nestled in the Himalayas and give a boost to its tourism.

Until now, Sikkim was the only state in India remaining without a functional airport.

PM Modi landed in state capital Gangtok on Sunday in a helicopter where he was received by Governor Ganga Prasad and Chief Minister Pawan Chamling. He Modi will address people at a school in Pakyong after the inauguration of the airport.

"In Sikkim, I will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport tomorrow, which will improve connectivity and benefit the people of Sikkim," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

The airport is spread over 201 acres and is located on top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary AK Srivastava said.

Pakyong airport will be the 100th operational airport when it begins operation.

The airport was constructed by the Airports Authority of India and at present, the nearest airport from Sikkim is located 124 km away in Bagdogra in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)