Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Encounter In South Kashmir Identified

The two Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, have been identified and were active since 2018, police said on Sunday.

“The killed JeM #terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan & Zabiullah, both residents of #Pakistan. They were #categorised terrorists & active since year 2018 in the areas of #Kulgam-#Shopian districts,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, wrote on Twitter.

Mr Kumar said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, seven AK magazines and nine grenades were recovered from their possession.

The encounter took place after security forces had launched a cordon and search operation based on specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists in Mirhama area of Kulgam on Saturday.