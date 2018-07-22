Pakistani Terrorists Guide Shot Dead By BSF At International Border

A police official said the man was around 24 years of age (File)

A Pakistani intruder, believed to be a guide of terrorists, was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a spokesman of the border guarding force said.

BSF troops, guarding the border in Hiranagar sector, observed a man entering into Indian territory around 0700 hours and challenged him, the spokesman said.

"Instead of paying any heed to the warning, the individual tried to take cover in the nearby undulating ground. BSF sentry shot the individual foiling any chance of possible infiltration or escape of the individual back to Pakistani territory," the spokesman said.

He said, "It is assumed that the intruder was guide of the terrorists who were waiting for his clearance signal. Body of individual has been recovered and legal formalities are in hand."

Pakistani currency notes recovered from the man

A police official said the man was around 24 years of age and some Pakistani currency was recovered from his possession.

The identity of the man was not known, he said.