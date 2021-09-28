Pak Terrorist Caught, Another Killed During Infiltration Attempt: Sources

This is first time in recent years that a Pak terrorist has been caught while trying to cross into India.

A Pakistani terrorist was captured and another killed last evening when the army stopped an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri along the Line of Control, sources say.

Multiple operations have been on in the Uri and Rampur sectors in the past week after the army stopped three infiltration attempts.

Official sources say one terrorist was killed and another Pakistani terrorist was caught during a live operation yesterday.

This is first time in recent years that a Pakistani terrorist has been caught while trying to cross into India.

A few days ago, the army killed three infiltrators and recovered a massive cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles and 70 grenades.