Pakistani Man Arrested Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

The man was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. (Representational)

A 38-year-old Pakistani national was arrested near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, an official said on Saturday.

Yakub, a resident of Kamalia village in Tobha Tek Singh district in Pakistan, was found to be roaming on Friday night near Border Out Post (BOP) Dona Rai Dina Nath and was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, the official said.

A few papers have been seized from him and the matter is being investigated, they said.

