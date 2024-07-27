Pak's ISI Plotting With Khalistani Terror Group To Disrupt Amarnath Yatra: Officials

Intelligence agencies have recently unearthed information about a plot to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in collaboration with the Khalistani terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

According to the intelligence inputs, ISI has been actively plotting to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra by targeting pilgrims. The agency's strategy involves leveraging Punjab'ss gangster networks, radical groups, and terrorist organisations to execute a devastating attack during the pilgrimage.

Furthermore, there are alarming reports that ISI is using Babbar Khalsa International to target BJP leaders and Hindu figures in Punjab and Delhi.

A recent intelligence alert also noted the presence of suspected terrorists armed with advanced weaponry in a village near Pathankot in June. This intelligence led to an immediate search operation in Pathankot following the sighting of seven suspicious individuals.

In another disturbing development, a Hindu preacher in Punjab recently received a threat letter from a group claiming allegiance to Khalistan. The Punjab Police have registered an FIR and initiated a search for the perpetrators behind this threat.

Over 4 lakh devotees have taken part in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra over the last 28 days. The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that this structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres above the sea level in Kashmir. Devotees approach the cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir (Pahalgam) route or the north Kashmir (Baltal) route.

The Pahalgam-cave shrine axis is 48 km long and it takes Yatris four to five days to reach the shrine. The Baltal-cave shrine axis is 14 km long and it takes one day for the pilgrims to have Darshan' and return to the base camp.