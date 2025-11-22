Made In China, Turkey, Supplied To India Via Pak: Major Arms Racket Busted

The police in Delhi have busted a major international illegal arms smuggling racket that was supplying weapons made in China and Turkey to India.

The syndicate, linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was supplying high-end pistols made in China and Turkey to India via Pakistan, officials said.

The police arrested four key members of the gang and recovered 10 expensive foreign pistols and 92 live cartridges.

These weapons were being supplied to criminals in Delhi and surrounding states, officials said.

The police are now working to determine the number of weapons they sold in India and the gangs or individuals who were involved in the illegal racket.

Security agencies are also investigating the other members of the gang and their links using mobile phones, bank details, and social media.

Security in Delhi and other parts of the country has been increased following a blast in the national capital last Monday.

15 people were killed and many others injured when a Hyundai i20 car driven by a suicide bomber, Umar un Nabi, exploded near the Red Fort, popularly known as Lal Qila, on November 10.

Hours before the blast, Jammu and Kashmir Police had announced that it had cracked an interstate and transnational "white-collar" terror module, linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group.

It said it also seized 2,900 kilograms of explosive substances, including ammonium nitrate, which was reportedly used in the Delhi blast.