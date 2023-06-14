3rd Pakistani Drone Recovered In Punjab In Less Than A Week

Police said a case has been registered with Khalra police station (Representational)

A Pakistani drone was recovered by a joint team of the BSF and the Punjab police at a village in the state's Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, officials said.

This is the third recovery of a Pakistani drone in less than a week.

The latest recovery -- a DJI Matrice 300 RTK series drone -- was made from a field in Dall village, the officials said.

"Yet another Pakistani drone was recovered by the joint efforts of BSF and Punjab police," said a BSF official.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard at Khalra police station.

On Monday, A Pakistani drone was recovered by the Border Security Force (BSF) on the outskirts of Shaidpur Kalan village in Punjab's Amritsar district.

The day before, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered another Pakistani drone from a field in Tarn Taran district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)