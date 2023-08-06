Pakistan Woman Virtually Marries Jodhpur Man After Failing To Get Indian Visa

A Pakistani woman virtually married a man from Jodhpur after failing to obtain an Indian visa. Cross-border relationships have become the talk of the town since Pakistan's Seema Haider sneaked into India with her four children to marry a Noida man who she befriended on a mobile game.

In a recent case, Karachi resident Ameena decided to tie the knot with her Indian fiancee Arbaaz Khan virtually after she failed to obtain a visa for her marriage.

"Ameena will apply for the visa. I didn't marry in Pakistan as it would not be recognised and we would have to remarry on reaching India," Arbaaz said after the ceremony on Wednesday.

Arbaaz Khan, a chartered accountant, reached Jodhpur's Oswal Samaj Bhawan with his friends and family for the marriage on Wednesday.

Not only was the 'nikah' held virtually here, but the family also indulged in festivities and made Arbaaz perform all the marriage rituals.

The ceremony was officiated by the Jodhpur qazi, who wished the couple a happy married life.

Speaking about his relationship with Ameena, Arbaaz said that this is an arranged marriage, talks of which had been initiated by his relatives in Pakistan.

"Our family members had arranged this marriage. The reason for doing Nikah online is that these days the relations between India and Pakistan are not going well," he says.

He hopes that Ameena can get a visa and move to India soon.