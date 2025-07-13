How Pakistani Handlers Used A Popular Mobile Game To Target Rajasthan Man

Like thousands of youngsters in India, Mohammed Sohail Bhishti from Rajasthan's Bhilwara was also a big fan of online gaming. The 23-year-old began playing the popular Free Fire -- a battle royale-style survival shooter mobile game that allows players from around the globe to interact with each other. Over the next few months, Sohail came in contact with other players, and thus began his spiral towards extremism.

Sohail was arrested in September last year, and the chargesheet filed by Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has revealed details not just about Sohail but also foreign-linked online networks that are targeting Indians to spread their extremist ideologies.

The ATS has formally presented its case in court, charging Sohail under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which pertains to advocating or inciting unlawful activity. The court is set to begin hearings in the case on July 16.

Gateway To Radicalisation

Sohail's engagement with the online gaming platform led him into encrypted chat groups, many of which had associations with radical networks allegedly operating from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. According to the ATS, Sohail became a member of over 60 such online groups and acted as an administrator in several of them. These groups operated under the guise of gaming forums but, according to the ATS, were spreading anti-India propaganda.

It was within these networks that Sohail began corresponding with individuals operating Pakistani phone numbers. The chargesheet names contacts saved in his phone as "Hameed Mustafa", "Mahboob Ali", and "PK Rawalpindi". Authorities believe these individuals are associated with digital cells operating from across the border.

'Mujahid Mian'

The ATS alleges that Sohail, using the alias 'Mujahid Mian', ran a YouTube channel that promoted inflammatory content, including visuals of Taliban fighters and protest footage related to the Babri Masjid, Jama Masjid, and the 2022 Amravati riots. Several videos, recovered from his devices by forensic teams, were said to contain communally charged content.

In addition to YouTube, Sohail was active on other platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). The forensic report submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on February 28 last year confirmed this.

To mask his identity, Sohail is reported to have employed multiple mobile devices and SIM cards. He would activate a hotspot from one phone and use another to upload videos, ensuring his IP address was safe. Videos uploaded from one account were often 'liked' or 'boosted' using other accounts under his control, giving an artificial sense of reach and endorsement.

According to the ATS, Sohail's radicalisation interacted with social media profiles claiming to be Pakistani women. The accounts used names suggestive of Islamic military ranks and referred to themselves as "commander" or "sister in arms". The conversations, conducted in English, reportedly included anti-India content.

Sohail's Background

Sohail lived in Shahpura, a semi-urban locality in Bhilwara district. His father works as a house painter. Sohail had studied till Class 12 in a government school and held a job at an auto parts shop with a monthly wage of Rs 8,000.

His personal life was also on the cusp of change. He had become engaged to a woman from Madhya Pradesh, just 15 days before his arrest. There is no evidence so far to suggest that his immediate family or fiancee were aware of his online activities.

Timeline of Investigation

September 15, 2023: Sohail was arrested by ATS officers from his residence in Bhilwara following weeks of surveillance and digital monitoring.

February 28, 2024: The Forensic Science Laboratory submitted its report detailing the contents of Sohail's mobile devices and digital footprint.

March 11, 2024: The Rajasthan state government granted formal permission to prosecute Sohail under UAPA and IPC provisions, designating the case as sensitive.

June 2, 2025: ATS submitted a detailed chargesheet to the Jaipur sessions court, comprising statements, forensic analysis, and digital evidence.