Pakistan Violates Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir's Nowshera Sector

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly (Representational)

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 9.15 PM on Monday through firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

