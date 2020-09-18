Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, officials said (Representational)

Pakistan army continued ceasefire violations for the second consecutive day on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, they added. "At about 1630 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakot sector," a defence spokesman said.

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month.

On Thursday, an Indian Army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing in Balakote sector.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, according to officials.

On September 2, a Junior Commissioned Officer was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.