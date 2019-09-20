Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly: Officials said. (Representational)

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Thursday night and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an Army official said.



Pakistani rangers also fired few small arm rounds along the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector of Kathua, he said.

"At about 8.00 pm today, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kerni sectors in Poonch district," the official said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

