Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the same sector.

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. (Representational)

Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir:

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir at about 11:15 am on Sunday, officials said.

"Today, at about 11:15 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district in J&K," an official statement read.

The Indian Army is retaliating.

Newsbeep

Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the same sector.

Comments
Pakistan violated ceasefireLine of Control (LoC)Rajouri

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india