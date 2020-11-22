Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir:
Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir at about 11:15 am on Sunday, officials said.
"Today, at about 11:15 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector, Rajouri district in J&K," an official statement read.
The Indian Army is retaliating.
Earlier, on Saturday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in the same sector.