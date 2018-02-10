Pakistan Using American Missiles To Target Us, India To Tell US: Sources The Pakistan Army had used the anti-tank guided missiles during heavy shelling on an Indian Army team along the LoC in Rajouri district of J-K last Sunday in which four army men including a captain were killed, the sources said.

Army sources had said that the Pakistan Army used 120mm mortars and the ATGMs in the Rajouri attack, adding usually Pakistan uses 80mm mortars to target Indian posts along the LoC.



The security establishment here is understood to have been concerned over use of US-made ATGMs by Pakistan, considering the expanding Indo-US strategic ties.



"We are going to raise the issue with them (the US)", said a source.



The defence and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner" intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.



The sources said that Pakistan has been escalating the hostilities along the LoC and in hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of panchayat polls in the state.



