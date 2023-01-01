3 Civilians Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri

The injured with gunshot wounds have been shifted to the hospital.

In a terrorist attack, three civilians were killed and nine others were injured after gunmen entered a village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said at least two armed men resorted to indiscriminate firing at villagers at Dangri village this evening.

"Firing took place at three houses. Two civilians have been killed and four others are injured. A search operation has been launched," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police said earlier.

Local reports earlier said the number of dead had risen to three and eight people, who are seriously injured, have been rushed to hospital.

There is chaos at Rajouri medical college hospital as the injured are taken there for treatment.

This is the second incident of civilian killings in the district in the past two weeks.

On December 16, two civilians were killed outside an army camp in Rajouri.