Pak Spy Assigned To Collect Information On Indian Army Arrested: Official

Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.

All India | | Updated: March 13, 2019 03:10 IST
The man was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies. (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A 36-year-old man, who was detained near the International Border on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, has been arrested, officials said on Tuesday.

Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on Sunday, an official said.

Khan was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in exchange for money, Mr Mishra said.

Khan visited Pakistan last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency ISI. The ISI agent trained him and gave him tasks of collecting and sharing information related to Army movement, the officer said.

He was arrested after being interrogated by a joint team of security agencies.

