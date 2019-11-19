Pakistan Keeps On Doing 'Na-Pak' Acts, Says Rajnath Singh In Singapore

Rajnath Singh said that the government will never compromise national interest.

Hitting out at Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the neighbouring country does not live up to the meaning of its name and keeps on doing nefarious acts.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, Mr Singh also defended the revocation of Article 370 and said that it was unfortunate that one full-fledged state (Jammu and Kashmir) was not integrated with the rest of the country.

Mr Singh, who arrived in Singapore on Monday night on a two-day visit, said that the government will never compromise national interest.

"We have a neighbour whose name is Pakistan (land of the pure) but it keeps on doing "na-Pak" (nefarious) acts," he said, taking a swipe at Pakistan, which has downgraded diplomatic ties with India after it revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

On Article 370, the minister said, there must had been certain circumstances because of which Article 370 was put in place.

"Since our party was formed, we always promised and also mentioned in our election manifesto that whenever we will come to power, we will revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India," the senior BJP leader said.

He told the Indian community in Singapore that when the BJP got full-fledged majority, the government revoked Article 370.

On August 5, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370. The decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties.

Mr Singh said that earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had different Vidhan Sabha, different flag but after the special status was scrapped all of that has ended and India is one now.

"We will never compromise national interest and national pride with the political interest at any cost. Because we do politics not just to make government but to make the nation," he said.

"Security forces has been killing terrorists in the past, but it is for the first time, not only in India's history but also in the world's history that about 300-350 terrorists were killed in one go," Mr Singh said without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, Mr Singh held talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat with a focus on ramping up bilateral defence and security cooperation.

He also visited the Sembawang Air Base and took a familiarisation air sortie in a Super Puma helicopter of the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

He will attend the 4th India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue on Wednesday.

