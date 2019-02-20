Pakistan Intruder Shot At By BSF In Punjab, Shifted To Hospital

The injured woman was found inside Indian territory and rushed to the hospital. (Representational)

A young woman intruder from Pakistan was shot at and injured by Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Punjab's Gurdaspur district on Wednesday morning.

The woman was shifted to the government hospital in Dera Baba Nanak town, 275 km from Chandigarh. "She is being questioned," a police official said.

The incident took place when the woman tried to move into Indian territory along the international border between India and Pakistan near the Bangar border outpost (BoP) of BSF.

BSF officials said she was challenged by troopers to stop and go back but she kept walking. The troopers fired at her as per security protocol.

The injured woman was found inside Indian territory and rushed to the hospital by the BSF.