Pak Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control, India Army Retaliates

Pakistani forces today targeted Indian positions along the Line of Control. (Representational Image)

Pakistani forces today targeted Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote and KG sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar, after which the Indian Army also opened up on the Pakistani posts in retaliation against the ceasefire violation.

More details are awaited.

