Pak Violates Ceasefire Along Line Of Control, India Army Retaliates

Pakistani forces today targeted Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote and KG sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 20, 2019 11:02 IST
Pakistani forces today targeted Indian positions along the Line of Control. (Representational Image)


New Delhi: 

Pakistani forces today targeted Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote and KG sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar, after which the Indian Army also opened up on the Pakistani posts in retaliation against the ceasefire violation.

More details are awaited.



