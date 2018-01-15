Pak Summons Indian Envoy To Protest Soldiers' Deaths In Firing The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad said in a statement that India violated the ceasefire agreement in Jandrot sub-sector of Kotli sector.

Share EMAIL PRINT Indian Army said 7 Pak soldiers were killed in retaliatory firing in Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad: Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest the deaths of four of its soldiers in firing across the Line of Control.



The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad said in a statement that India violated the ceasefire agreement in Jandrot sub-sector of Kotli sector.



The Indian Army today said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in its retaliatory firing after a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir where an infiltration bid was also foiled with the elimination of five terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.



Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces, using heavy mortars," the statement said.



In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days, he claimed.



The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he claimed.



He also urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary.



He said India should permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.



Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest the deaths of four of its soldiers in firing across the Line of Control.The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad said in a statement that India violated the ceasefire agreement in Jandrot sub-sector of Kotli sector.The Indian Army today said seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in its retaliatory firing after a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir where an infiltration bid was also foiled with the elimination of five terrorists of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.Director General (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Mr Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces, using heavy mortars," the statement said.In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 100 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary in just 15 days, he claimed.The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation, he claimed. He also urged India to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the working boundary.He said India should permit the UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UN Security Council resolutions. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.