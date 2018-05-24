Pak Envoy Summoned Over Child's Death In Cross-Border Shelling

Pakistan envoy was summoned on Wednesday over ceasefire violation

The Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah was summoned on Wednesday and strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of an eight-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on Monday Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber sector.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was conveyed to Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah that the "deliberate targeting" of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces using small arms and high caliber weapons is "highly deplorable".Pakistan authorities were called upon to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately. "Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," the MEA said.According to the statement, the government also shared its strong concerns at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary."More than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control and International Boundary so far during 2018 which have led to loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 persons," it stated."The Pakistan side was also asked to end the support being given to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralised 5 terrorists at the time of crossing the Line of Control."