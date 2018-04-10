Two Soldiers Dead In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Sunderbani Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir 633 times in the first two months of this year

Two soldiers died in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu Kashmir's Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district last evening. The Indian side retailed after the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Army said today.Last month, five members of a family were killed in heavy shelling by Pakistani forces this near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said that the armed forces were retaliating appropriately to ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army "wherever necessary", adding that the defences along the border were being periodically fortified to withstand any attack. Pakistan last week summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad to provoke what it called "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces along the Line of Control. The soldiers who died in Monday's firing were identified as rifleman Vinod Singh and rifleman Jaki Sharma. Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir 633 times in the first two months of this year in which 10 security personnel and 12 civilians died, Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Lok Sabha last month.