4 Civilians Injured In Pak Firing Along LoC In Jammu And Kashmir

Four civilians, including a woman, were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday, officials said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing towards Indian posts and villages in Kamalkote area of Uri in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said four civilians, including a woman, were injured in the firing.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, the official said.

An Army official confirmed the ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops, but said the Indian Army has responded to Pakistani firing in adequate measure.