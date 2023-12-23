Pak Army Sets Own Post Ablaze To Aid Terrorist Infiltration Bid In Jammu

The Indian Army said the terrorists were seen dragging one body back across the border.

Four terrorists who tried to infiltrate into India via the International Border in Jammu last night were aided by the Pakistani Army, which had set one of its posts ablaze to divert the attention of the surveillance equipment on the Indian side, sources have told NDTV. The Indian Army has foiled the infiltration bid and two terrorists have been killed, while two others have returned to the Pakistani side.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the White Knight Corps, posted that the movement of four terrorists was noticed in the Akhnoor sector. The post on X, formerly Twitter, said the terrorists were fired at and they were seen dragging one body back across the border.

"Infiltration bid foiled in IB sector of #Khour, #Akhnoor. Suspected move of four terrorists seen through own surveillance devices on the night of 22/23 Dec 23. Effective fire brought down. Terrorists seen dragging one body back across the IB," the post said.

The incident is significant not only because Pakistani forces set fire to one of their posts to divert attention but also because infiltration bids are rare on the International Border, which is recognised as the official border between India and Pakistan. Sources said it indicates that, apart from the Line of Control, Pakistan is activating the International Border as well.

The Army has launched a major operation against infiltration and terrorists in the area, which is within a 200-km radius of the Rajouri-Poonch region that is emerging as a new hotbed of terrorism.

Four soldiers were killed and three others were injured in an encounter in Poonch on Thursday. The encounter started after terrorists fired at two Army vehicles passing through the Dera Ki Gali area.

In April and May, 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region.