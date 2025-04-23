Over 90% Of Terrorists Active In J&K Are From Pak: Officials

Jammu and Kashmir, which witnessed the massacre of 26 tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, has seen an increase in infiltration through the International Border, with 40-50 attempts being made in the past 6-8 months alone, officials have said.

There are over 120 terrorists active in the hinterland in the Union Territory, more than 110 of whom are from Pakistan, the officials said, adding that the number of locals is only between 5 and 10. Of the over 120 terrorists, over 70 are believed to be active in the Kashmir valley and between 50 and 60 in the Greater Jammu region south of the Pir Panjal.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's deadly attack.

Local recruitments have gone down in Jammu and Kashmir, declining from 121 in 2022 to 21 in 2023 and just 6 in 2024.

Last year, 10 infiltration bids were foiled on the Line of Control and 25 terrorists were killed. One such infiltration bid was also foiled on Wednesday, with two terrorists being gunned down by security forces along the Line of Control in Baramulla.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Uri sector," officials said.

'Will Not Be Spared'

Tuesday's attack, described by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years" has sparked a manhunt for the terrorists, believed to be at least four, who killed 26 people - including a Navy officer and one from the Intelligence Bureau - and then fled.

The terrorists surrounded people, mostly tourists, in the picturesque meadow of Baisaran on Tuesday afternoon and shot 26 after reportedly checking their identity. They also left a message with the wife of one of the tourists who was killed, responding when she asked to be shot too: "'Nahin maarenge. Tum Modi ko jaake bolo" (I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and landed in Delhi on Wednesday, vowed to bring the terrorists behind the dastardly attack to justice.

"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger," he stressed.