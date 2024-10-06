Padma Shri Awardee, Tribal Artist Durga Bai Vyam, Joins BJP

During the day, Mohan Yadav visited Durga Bai Vyam's home and enrolled her for the BJP membership..

Padma Shri awardee tribal artist Durga Bai Vyam has joined the BJP after being impressed by the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supporting her community, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday.

During the day, Mohan Yadav visited Durga Bai Vyam's home and enrolled her for the BJP membership.

Mohan Yadav told reporters later that he learned on Saturday that Durga Bai Vyam, who received the top honour in 2022, wanted to meet him.

According to the CM, the eminent Gond artist told him that she was impressed with the work being done by the government to enhance the glory of Rani Durgavati and good governance and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing with her community.

Rani Durgavati was a legendary queen from the Gond dynasty who valiantly fought against the Mughal forces in the sixteenth century.

As part of their nationwide membership drive, state BJP chief VD Sharma also visited various areas of Bhopal to enrol people in the party's fold.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)