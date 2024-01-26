Venkaiah Naidu To Mithun Chakraborty: Full List Of Padma Award 2024 Winners

Padma Awards 2024: The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

Padma Awards 2024: There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Thursday announced the recipients of this year's Padma awards, which are among the highest civilian honours of India. There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).  The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2024 Recipients:

Padma Vibhushan

1. Vyjayantimala Bali    
2. Konidela Chiranjeevi    
3. M Venkaiah Naidu     
4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous)    
5. Padma Subrahmanyam    

Padma Bhushan

1.    M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous)    
2.    Hormusji N Cama    
3.    Mithun Chakraborty    
4.    Sitaram Jindal    
5.    Young Liu    
6.    Ashwin Balachand Mehta    
7.    Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous)    
8.    Ram Naik    
9.    Tejas Madhusudan Patel    
10.    Olanchery Rajagopal    
11.    Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo Alias Rajdutt    
12.    Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous)    
13.    Pyarelal Sharma    
14.    Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur    
15.    Usha Uthup    
16.    Vijaykanth (Posthumous)    
17.    Kundan Vyas    

Padma Shri 

1.    Khalil Ahamad    
2.    Badrappan M    
3.    Kaluram Bamaniya    
4.    Rezwana Choudhury Bannya    
5.    Naseem Bano    
6.    Ramlal Bareth
7.    Gita Roy Barman    
8.    Parbati Baruah    
9.    Sarbeswar Basumatary    
10.    Som Datt Battu    
11.    Takdira Begum    
12.    Sathyanarayana Beleri    
13.    Drona Bhuyan    
14.    Ashok Kumar Biswas    
15.    Rohan Machanda Bopanna    
16.    Smriti Rekha Chakma    
17.    Narayan Chakraborty    
18.    A Velu Ananda Chari    
19.    Ram Chet Chaudhary    
20.    K Chellammal    
21.    Joshna Chinappa    
22.    Charlotte Chopin    
23.    Raghuveer Choudhary    
24.    Joe D Cruz    
25.    Ghulam Nabi Dar        
26.    Chitta Ranjan Debbarma    
27.    Uday Vishwanath Deshpande    
28.    Prema Dhanraj    
29.    Radha Krishan Dhiman    
30.    Manohar Krishana Dole    
31.    Pierre Sylvain Filliozat    
32.    Mahabir Singh Guddu    
33.    Anupama Hoskere    
34.    Yazdi Maneksha Italia    
35.    Rajaram Jain    
36.    Jankilal    
37.    Ratan Kahar    
38.    Yashwant Singh Kathoch    
39.    Zahir I Kazi    
40.    Gaurav Khanna    
41.    Surendra Kishore    
42.    Dasari Kondappa    
43.    Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy    
44.    .Yanung Jamoh Lego    
45.    Jordan Lepcha    
46.    Satendra Singh Lohia    
47.    Binod Maharana    
48.    Purnima Mahato    
49.    Uma Maheshwari D    
50.    Dukhu Majhi    
51.    Ram Kumar Mallick    
52.    Hemchand Manjhi    
53.    Chandrashekhar Mahadeorao Meshram    
54.    Surendra Mohan Mishra (Posthumous)    
55.    Ali Mohammed & Shri Ghani Mohammed (Duo)
56.    Kalpana Morparia    
57.    Chami Murmu    
58.    Sasindran Muthuvel    
59.    G Nachiyar    
60.    Kiran Nadar    
61.    Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad (Posthumous)    
62.    Narayanan E P    
63.    Shailesh Nayak    
64.    Harish Nayak (Posthumous)    
65.    Fred Negrit    
66.    Hari Om    
67.    Bhagabat Padhan    
68.    Sanatan Rudra Pal    
69.    Shankar Baba Pundlikrao Papalkar    
70.    Radhe Shyam Pareek    
71.    Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar    
72.    Binod Kumar Pasayat    
73.    Silbi Passah    
74.    Shanti Devi Paswan & Shri Shivan Paswan (Duo)    
75.    Sanjay Anant Patil    
76.    Muni Narayana Prasad    
77.    K S Rajanna    
78.    Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar    
79.    Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit    
80.    Romalo Ram    
81.    Navjivan Rastogi    
82.    Nirmal Rishi    
83.    Pran Sabharwal    
84.    Gaddam Sammaiah    
85.    Sangthankima    
86.    Machihan Sasa    
87.    Omprakash Sharma    
88.    Eklabya Sharma
89.    Ram Chander Sihag    
90.    Harbinder Singh    
91.    Gurvinder Singh    
92.    Godawari Singh        
93.    Ravi Prakash Singh    
94.    Seshampatti T Sivalingam    
95.    Somanna     
96.    Kethavath Somlal    
97.    Shashi Soni    
98.    Urmila Srivastava    
99.    Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Posthumous)    
100.    Gopinath Swain    
101.    Laxman Bhatt Tailang    
102.    Maya Tandon    
103.    Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty    
104.    Jagdish Labhshanker Trivedi    
105.    Sano Vamuzo    
106.    Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil    
107.    Kurella Vittalacharya    
108.    Kiran Vyas    
109.    Jageshwar Yadav    
110.    Babu Ram Yadav    

