Venkaiah Naidu To Mithun Chakraborty: Full List Of Padma Award 2024 Winners

Padma Awards 2024: There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year.

The Centre on Thursday announced the recipients of this year's Padma awards, which are among the highest civilian honours of India. There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 8 persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Here is the full list of Padma Awards 2024 Recipients:

Padma Vibhushan

1. Vyjayantimala Bali

2. Konidela Chiranjeevi

3. M Venkaiah Naidu

4. Bindeshwar Pathak (Posthumous)

5. Padma Subrahmanyam

Padma Bhushan

1. M Fathima Beevi (Posthumous)

2. Hormusji N Cama

3. Mithun Chakraborty

4. Sitaram Jindal

5. Young Liu

6. Ashwin Balachand Mehta

7. Satyabrata Mookherjee (Posthumous)

8. Ram Naik

9. Tejas Madhusudan Patel

10. Olanchery Rajagopal

11. Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo Alias Rajdutt

12. Togdan Rinpoche (Posthumous)

13. Pyarelal Sharma

14. Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur

15. Usha Uthup

16. Vijaykanth (Posthumous)

17. Kundan Vyas

Padma Shri

1. Khalil Ahamad

2. Badrappan M

3. Kaluram Bamaniya

4. Rezwana Choudhury Bannya

5. Naseem Bano

6. Ramlal Bareth

7. Gita Roy Barman

8. Parbati Baruah

9. Sarbeswar Basumatary

10. Som Datt Battu

11. Takdira Begum

12. Sathyanarayana Beleri

13. Drona Bhuyan

14. Ashok Kumar Biswas

15. Rohan Machanda Bopanna

16. Smriti Rekha Chakma

17. Narayan Chakraborty

18. A Velu Ananda Chari

19. Ram Chet Chaudhary

20. K Chellammal

21. Joshna Chinappa

22. Charlotte Chopin

23. Raghuveer Choudhary

24. Joe D Cruz

25. Ghulam Nabi Dar

26. Chitta Ranjan Debbarma

27. Uday Vishwanath Deshpande

28. Prema Dhanraj

29. Radha Krishan Dhiman

30. Manohar Krishana Dole

31. Pierre Sylvain Filliozat

32. Mahabir Singh Guddu

33. Anupama Hoskere

34. Yazdi Maneksha Italia

35. Rajaram Jain

36. Jankilal

37. Ratan Kahar

38. Yashwant Singh Kathoch

39. Zahir I Kazi

40. Gaurav Khanna

41. Surendra Kishore

42. Dasari Kondappa

43. Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy

44. .Yanung Jamoh Lego

45. Jordan Lepcha

46. Satendra Singh Lohia

47. Binod Maharana

48. Purnima Mahato

49. Uma Maheshwari D

50. Dukhu Majhi

51. Ram Kumar Mallick

52. Hemchand Manjhi

53. Chandrashekhar Mahadeorao Meshram

54. Surendra Mohan Mishra (Posthumous)

55. Ali Mohammed & Shri Ghani Mohammed (Duo)

56. Kalpana Morparia

57. Chami Murmu

58. Sasindran Muthuvel

59. G Nachiyar

60. Kiran Nadar

61. Pakaravur Chithran Namboodiripad (Posthumous)

62. Narayanan E P

63. Shailesh Nayak

64. Harish Nayak (Posthumous)

65. Fred Negrit

66. Hari Om

67. Bhagabat Padhan

68. Sanatan Rudra Pal

69. Shankar Baba Pundlikrao Papalkar

70. Radhe Shyam Pareek

71. Dayal Mavjibhai Parmar

72. Binod Kumar Pasayat

73. Silbi Passah

74. Shanti Devi Paswan & Shri Shivan Paswan (Duo)

75. Sanjay Anant Patil

76. Muni Narayana Prasad

77. K S Rajanna

78. Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar

79. Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit

80. Romalo Ram

81. Navjivan Rastogi

82. Nirmal Rishi

83. Pran Sabharwal

84. Gaddam Sammaiah

85. Sangthankima

86. Machihan Sasa

87. Omprakash Sharma

88. Eklabya Sharma

89. Ram Chander Sihag

90. Harbinder Singh

91. Gurvinder Singh

92. Godawari Singh

93. Ravi Prakash Singh

94. Seshampatti T Sivalingam

95. Somanna

96. Kethavath Somlal

97. Shashi Soni

98. Urmila Srivastava

99. Nepal Chandra Sutradhar (Posthumous)

100. Gopinath Swain

101. Laxman Bhatt Tailang

102. Maya Tandon

103. Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Thampuratty

104. Jagdish Labhshanker Trivedi

105. Sano Vamuzo

106. Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil

107. Kurella Vittalacharya

108. Kiran Vyas

109. Jageshwar Yadav

110. Babu Ram Yadav